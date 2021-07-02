Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. Nine Energy Service posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NINE opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

