Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.71. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,087,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,168,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,131,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 5,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

