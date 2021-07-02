Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce sales of $657.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $804.72 million and the lowest is $569.41 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 364,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $6,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

