Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Griffon posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

GFF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,011. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48. Griffon has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

