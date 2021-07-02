Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $71.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $915.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

