Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Annaly Capital Management also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

