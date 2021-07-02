Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 99,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $269,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

