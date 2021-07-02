Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $32.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $134.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 92,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. AxoGen has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $879.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

