Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

ABEO stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Friday. 14,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $407,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

