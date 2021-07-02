Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

ABEO stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Friday. 14,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $407,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.