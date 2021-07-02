Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report $2.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMTX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

