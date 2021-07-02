Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
