Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

