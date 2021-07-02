Yield Protocol Price Up 4.7% This Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.38 million and $255,411.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00683589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

