Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as low as C$5.16. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 2,506,427 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YRI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.97%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

