Yale University Has $3.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Yale University decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.0% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yale University’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $188,132,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 624,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.