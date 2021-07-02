XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $86.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64. XPEL has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,138,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

