XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal Sells 9,027 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.
