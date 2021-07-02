Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Xiaobai Maimai stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 49,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50. Xiaobai Maimai has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

