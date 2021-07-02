Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 98,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,952,493 shares.The stock last traded at $124.07 and had previously closed at $121.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

