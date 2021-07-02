World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $122.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.18 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $123.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $530.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $568.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million.

WRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $161.51. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,519. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

