Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.53. 56,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,274,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

