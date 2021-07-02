Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in DaVita by 43.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA opened at $122.33 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.65 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

