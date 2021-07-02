Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMBTU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $8,162,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000.

Shares of GMBTU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

