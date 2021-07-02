Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $8.79 on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

