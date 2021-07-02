Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ VCKA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.