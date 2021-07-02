Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,407 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 129.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 140,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 79,288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 357,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

