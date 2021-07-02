Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWN opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

