Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 214.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMHC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.

Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

