Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WGO. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of WGO opened at $70.44 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

