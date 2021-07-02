Wing (WING) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.05 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $13.88 or 0.00041198 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00138644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169521 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.66 or 1.00458116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,846,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,721,450 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

