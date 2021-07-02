Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.77. 46,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,334. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

