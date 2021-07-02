WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $19.08. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 6,129 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.