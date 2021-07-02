Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.55, but opened at $56.55. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 2,843 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

