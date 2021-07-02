Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 40,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,954,818 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $43.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.