Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,748. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

