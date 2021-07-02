WePower (WPR) Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $225,597.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00664789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

