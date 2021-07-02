Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

