Wells Fargo & Company Increases Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $52.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.