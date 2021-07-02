Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Downgraded by CL King to “Neutral”

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.40 on Friday. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

