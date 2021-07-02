Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883,369 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $27,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 372.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.