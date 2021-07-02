Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $40.73 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477,344 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $40,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

PDM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,056. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

