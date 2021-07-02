Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $21.36 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,183 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

