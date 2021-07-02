Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 77,977 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 77,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

MCD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,983. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.62 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.