Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 635,672 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 635,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of FOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,615. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

