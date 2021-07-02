Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 249,853 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 285.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,853 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $32,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,931. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

