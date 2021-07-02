Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 128,652 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,652 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.43% of Highwoods Properties worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 2,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

