Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

ELS opened at $74.50 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

