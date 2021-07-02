Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $443,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,061,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,359,000 after buying an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

NYSE:ARE opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

