Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $619,000 in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Shares of COR stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

