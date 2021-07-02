Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $186.16 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

