Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.